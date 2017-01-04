Kenneth L. Marcus to speak on definition of anti-Semitism at author talk

What is the definition of anti-Semitism? Previous efforts to define ‘anti-Semitism’ have been complicated by the disreputable origins of the term, the discredited sources of its origin and the contested politics of its applications. Kenneth L. Marcus, founder of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law will answer this question and more as he delves into the subject of ‘anti-Semitism’ during an author talk on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Temple Israel of Lawrence, 140 Central Avenue, Lawrence, New York.

Marcus’ talk is based on his recently published book, “the Definition of Anti-Semitism,” which is the first book-length study to explore this central questions in the context of the new anti-Semitism. The book explores the various ways in which anti-Semitism has historically been defined, demonstrates the weaknesses in prior efforts and develops a new definition, with particular consideration of recent movements in American higher education.

The talk begins at 10;30 a.m., and the cost: Temple Israel of Lawrence member – $18.00; non-member – $20.00. Kosher dairy lunch is included. Reservations are recommended: call (516) 239-1140, or email alan@templeisrael-lawrence.org.

About Kenneth L. Marcus

Kenneth L. Marcus is an internationally renowned human rights lawyer, social entrepreneur. He founded the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law to fight campus anti-Semitism through legal advocacy, research and education.

