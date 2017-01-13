WASHINGTON (RNS) The flagship choir of the Episcopal Church did agree to perform at the White Power Reclaiming of America. That part isn’t “fake news,” as many of the faithful-but-wary-of-facism crowd wanted to believe. But The Literalist has exclusively learned that the performance will actually be an act of spiritual subversion.

“The media has misportrayed the situation,” the Episcopal Church’s Presiding Bishop Michael Curry told me. “Which we totally understand since few reporters have ever written about the Episcopal Church on any topic.”

The National Cathedral Choir will perform “Fight Song,” the female empowerment anthem that became Hillary Clinton’s go-to entrance and exit song at campaign events.

“We would never sing a normal inauguration song,” Diocese of Washington Bishop Mariann Budde said. “Our nation is way past the ‘God Bless America’ thing. God didn’t bless America with a Sexual Predator.”

The National Cathedral will also be joined by a guest soloist on “Fight Song,” rebel soprano Jan Chamberlin. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir member refused to sing with the pro-tyranny latter-day saints.

“I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler,'” Chamberlin initially said about Mormon endorsement-in-song. “I’m now excited to sing at the inauguration,” Chamberlin said in a new statement. “I can certainly confront Hitler.”