How one interview shattered a reporter’s worldview (SATIRE)

WASHINGTON (RNS) Reporters are gearing up for covering Saturday’s Women’s March by dusting off their clash of civilizations narratives: the abortion-loving secularists and the unborn-defending religionists will spar over the meaning of feminism and reproductive rights.

One reporter, who spoke to The Literalist under the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from evangelical Twitter, told me she had already pre-written the lede for her report on women duking it out over the March’s pro-choice platform: “Must religious women chose between loving themselves and their wombs?”

“But something rocked my journoworld,” the reporter told me as she described meeting a marcher who is both pro-choice and religious. She provided me a transcript of their interview:

Reporter: Do you regularly attend religious services? Woman: Yes. Reporter: So do you feel like an outsider at the Women’s March, given their pro-abortion stance? Woman: No. Reporter: Wait, what? Woman: I believe in women’s reproductive freedom. Reporter: But you said you’re religious? Woman: I am.

The conversation then went truly off the rails. “What’s crazier is that she said she was pro-choice because of her faith, not in spite of it,” the reporter told me. “I’m not sure how I can fit this woman’s perspective into my story about religious women clashing with militant atheists from Planned Parenthood.

The reporter had to reexamine everything about the media’s narrative of progressives fighting religious folks. “My world really crumbled when I found out not all Christians want to roll back women’s rights,” the reporter shared. “Not even all evangelicals. I knew about the Unitarian Universalists, but there are real religious people who are pro-choice.”

In the end, the reporter plans on scrapping all the male fundamentalists from the story on the Women’s March. “It turns out the men obsessed with talking about abortion are the extremists,” the reporter confessed. “Now there’s a lede I can stand by.”