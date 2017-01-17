New from Stephen Ministries: A book to give to those with cancer and their loved ones

ST. LOUIS—When someone you know is facing cancer, what can you do to reach out and help? The newest book from Stephen Ministries offers a simple and powerful answer.

Released in January 2017, Cancer—Now What? Taking Action, Finding Hope, and Navigating the Journey Ahead is a book anyone can give to those with cancer and their loved ones—a way of providing help, support, and encouragement during that critical time.

“When my wife, Joan, was diagnosed with cancer, we were stunned, and there was an overwhelming amount we needed to learn,” says the book’s author, Kenneth C. Haugk, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and pastor. “Cancer—Now What? is the book I wish someone had given us at that time. It covers what we needed to know right from the start.”

In addition to the author’s own experience, the book draws on extensive research with over 3,500 cancer survivors, family members of those with cancer, oncologists, and other medical professionals. The result is a practical, hope-filled guide for dealing with the medical, emotional, relational, and spiritual challenges that cancer brings.

Dr. Haugk is founder and Executive Director of Stephen Ministries, an international not-for-profit educational organization based in St. Louis, Missouri, that has produced caregiving training and resources since 1975.

“Stephen Ministries’ mission is to ensure that hurting people receive much-needed help, as well as to equip and empower others to provide high-quality care,” says Dr. Haugk. “Cancer—Now What? supports that mission and fills a crucial need—both for people facing cancer and for anyone looking for a tangible way to offer help and support.”

Cancer—Now What? is available from Stephen Ministries at CancerNowWhat.org or (314) 428-2600.

