Trump to be sworn in amid protests and an unusual assortment of clergy

WASHINGTON (RNS) Donald J. Trump will place his hand on two Bibles and take the oath of office in a swearing-in ceremony that will feature prayers by an assortment of clergy and is expected to be met with protests.

A huge crowd is expected to watch the presidential inauguration on Friday (Jan. 20) as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the new president in front of the Capitol. Trump has chosen two Bibles for the occasion — a family Bible and the Lincoln Bible, which was also Barack Obama’s choice.

The center of the nation’s capital, including the National Mall and the monuments, has been closed off to vehicle traffic. Protests are scheduled to take place throughout the weekend, including some led by religious groups calling on their followers to oppose the president, or at least some of his proposals, on moral grounds.

The ceremony begins with an invocation by prosperity gospel preacher Paula White, the first clergywoman ever to fill that role. Other religious figures offering benedictions and scriptural readings during the one-hour ceremony include the Rev. Franklin Graham, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Rabbi Marvin Hier, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Trump, a Presbyterian, was elected with strong conservative Christian support. And he’s taking the reins of a government with a cast of high-level appointees, many of whom share right-wing religious views.

“Some of my conservative friends and I, we have been pinching ourselves,” Richard Land, former head of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, told Baptist News Global earlier this week.

“Are we hallucinating, or is this actually happening?”

Land, a member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board, said he was consulted five times for personal recommendations.

In recent weeks, the Senate has held confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet picks. If approved, they would include an education secretary who supports school vouchers to get more children into private religious schools, a climate-change denier and a national security adviser who called Islam “a political ideology hiding behind a religion.”

Conservative Christian leaders have made no secret of their expectation that Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who describes himself as “a born-again, evangelical Catholic,” will reward their votes with legislation to defund abortion providers, and by appointing a justice with a record of anti-abortion views to fill the position left vacant last year by the late Antonin Scalia.