Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly – February 3, 2017

500th Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation – 2017 marks 500 years since theologian Martin Luther released his 95 theses or complaints against church practices which launched the Protestant Reformation. The Reformation divided the Western Church between Catholics and Protestants. Kim Lawton traveled to Germany to report on how the anniversary is being commemorated. She also looks at how the Reformation’s influence continues today.

Sanctuary Movement – One of the most frequently mentioned obligations in the Bible is to “welcome the stranger.” Since the 1980’s churches and synagogues have offered sanctuary to undocumented immigrants who are facing deportation. Correspondent Lucky Severson reports from Southside Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona where the movement began. Rev. Alison Harrington said, “My scriptures don’t ask me but command me to stand with those who are being persecuted and those who are being oppressed.”

