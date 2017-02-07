What the world needs now

SAN FRANCISCO – Saint Mary Magdalene was one of Christ’s greatest apostles. It was to her that the Good News of the Risen Christ was first revealed. But how much is still unknown about this important saint? Father Sean Davidson explores the life and relevance of Saint Mary Magdalene, one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented women of all time, in his new book, SAINT MARY MAGDALENE: Prophetess of Eucharistic Love.

Davidson’s book is timely because, as Valentine’s Day rapidly approaches, all thoughts are turning toward the talk of love. But few will mention that Eucharistic love is the closest love we can get in this life. Davidson shows us how St. Mary Magdalene can help us develop a deeper understanding and love of Christ, and presents a new way of looking at life by way of the Eucharistic Mystery, in SAINT MARY MAGDALENE.

Mary Magdalene was keenly aware of Christ’s mercy. Her life was marked by a dramatic conversion — she encountered Christ and was forever changed. This makes Mary Magdalene the perfect saint to demonstrate the need for reliance on Christ and His infinite mercy. As the Year of Mercy just concluded, Davidson’s book is a much-needed reminder of the need to continually seek encounters with the Risen Lord. Mary Magdalene encountered Christ in her life, and she adored Him. We, too, can encounter Him where he is truly present, in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

“Saint Mary Magdalene reminds us of the need to recover the primacy of God and the primacy of adoration in the life of the Church and in the liturgical celebration,” says Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and author of God or Nothing: A Conversation on Faith.

SAINT MARY MAGDALENE is perhaps the first book of its kind ever written in English. While serving as a rector at the Basilica of Saint Mary Magdalene in France, Davidson presented to the tourists many of the traditions of Mary Magdalene. English-speaking pilgrims were often amazed, wondering why they hadn’t heard of these amazing stories about the saint who is a prophetess of Eucharistic love. They wanted to know where they could read more, but Davidson was unable to direct them to an English book on the subject, so he wrote one himself. Ultimately, SAINT MARY MAGDALENE came about because of the people’s desire to learn more about this remarkable woman of God.

###

For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Father Sean Davidson: