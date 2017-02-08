Reformation Trust Publishing releases A Time for Confidence: Trusting God in a Post-Christian Society

ORLANDO, Fla. – Reformation Trust Publishing, the publishing division of Ligonier Ministries, is pleased to announce the release of A Time for Confidence: Trusting God in a Post-Christian Society by Dr. Stephen J. Nichols.

“We find ourselves at a moment of intense change,” said Dr. Nichols. “You can almost feel the ground beneath your feet shifting and shaking. I wrote this book so that Christians could know where we need to put our confidence.”

A Time for Confidence is a needed reminder that in the midst of cultural turbulence, Christians can be confident that our sovereign God still reigns over human history. Indeed, Christians can also be confident that the church militant will one day be the church triumphant. For those who find themselves wavering in the face of opposition, this book points to the source of true confidence in the reigning and risen Christ.

Observing the unsettling impact of our post-Christian society, Dr. Nichols also noted, “We are concerned about the future of America as a nation. It’s in these moments that we need to be reminded of where our confidence should be placed. The future belongs to Christians of conviction. Regardless of what is happening, this is a time for confidence. This is not a time to cower, cave, or capitulate. Our confidence must be in God. All else will disappoint.”

Dr. R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Ligonier Ministries teaching fellow shared a similar observation. “Christians are living in one of the most complex times in human history,” he said. “The moral reasoning that has stood as the foundation of Western civilization is being upended, and those who once stood out as voices of moral clarity are now ostracized as intellectual outlaws on the wrong side of history.”

Dr. Nichols has written more than 20 books on church history, biblical doctrine, and Christian living. He is president of Reformation Bible College in Sanford, Fla., and chief academic officer and a teaching fellow for Ligonier Ministries. He is also the coeditor for the Theologians on the Christian Life series from Crossway and hosts the weekly podcast 5 Minutes in Church History.

