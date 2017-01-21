Trump to attend national prayer service marred by controversy

WASHINGTON (RNS) President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend an interfaith service at the Washington National Cathedral the day after his inauguration, continuing a longtime tradition.

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, Catholic Cardinal Donald Wuerl, and Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society will be joined by Jewish, Mormon and Hindu leaders and more than half a dozen evangelicals at the ceremony on Saturday (Jan. 21), which will feature prayers, readings and hymns, but no sermon.

The 2017 National Prayer Service has been a subject of controversy similar to the political one that preceded Trump’s swearing-in at the Capitol. In dueling commentaries, the past and present deans of the neo-Gothic church disagreed about whether the church that calls itself “A House of Prayer for All People” should open its doors to the 45th president.

“It is simply inappropriate to use a precious institution such as Washington National Cathedral to suggest that the church bestows its blessing on a leader so obviously beyond the pale of Christian thought,” the former cathedral dean, the Rev. Gary Hall, wrote in an RNS commentary earlier this week. “We cannot use the words, symbols and images of our faith to provide a religious gloss to an autocrat.”

Current Dean Randy Hollerith responded to critics in a column posted on the cathedral’s website. He said he stands by his decision to welcome Trump to the cathedral and to have its choir sing at the inauguration.

“Like previous inaugural prayer services, it is designed to reflect the diversity of our nation and to remind the President as he sets out on his job that he is called to lead all us, not just a narrow few,” he wrote. “I believe our job is to work together to build a country where everyone feels welcome, everyone feels safe, everyone feels at home.”

Sara Armstrong, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said the new U.S. leader “is humbled to pause and join with leaders from many different faith traditions represented in our country to ask His blessings for peace and prosperity for our country.”

Texas megachurch pastor Jack Graham welcomed the opportunity to participate in the service.

“This is a time of change for America and the world. At moments it has felt as if so much hangs in the balance,” said Graham, a former Southern Baptist Convention president, in a statement. “Yet, I believe we can approach this new era of our nation’s history with hope, for one thing hasn’t changed — we remain ‘One Nation Under God.’”

Other conservative Christian participants include another former SBC president, Ronnie Floyd, the granddaughter of evangelist Billy Graham and the niece of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.