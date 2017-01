Controversial megachurch Bishop Eddie Long dies at 63

LITHONIA, Ga. (USA Today) Bishop Eddie Long, pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, died Sunday (Jan. 15).

In a statement, the church confirmed Long’s death from cancer-related causes.

“I am confident through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place,” said Long’s wife, Vanessa. “Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.”

Long, 63, had been battling health issues for several months.

In September 2016, Long released a statement that said he was recovering from a “health challenge” in response to reports that he had been recently hospitalized.

The church released a statement that said Long was not in the hospital, and quoted a statement from Long:

“I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from. It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing, as part of a holistic approach to good health. At this time, my family and I are requesting that you respect our privacy. I truly appreciate your prayers and support for me, my loved ones and my beloved New Birth Church Family.”

Long was born May 12, 1953, in Huntersville, N.C. In 1987, he became the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which at the time had around 300 members. The church’s membership now totals more than 25,000.

In 2010, Long was accused of coercion by four male members of his congregation. The men, now in their 20s, filed separate civil lawsuits.

They each told similar stories of Long approaching them in their early teens, indoctrinating them as spiritual sons and offering them money, cars and trips to exotic locations. When all young men turned 17 or 18, they claimed, their relationships with Long turned sexual.

The lawsuits were eventually settled.

Long’s megachurch was one of six ministries that was the subject of a three-year probe by Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa. Long’s ministry did not answer the majority of questions asked by Grassley’s staffers, their concluding report said.

Long delivered his final sermon to the church in early January.

Besides his wife, Long is survived by four children and three grandchildren.

(Tim Darnell writes for WXIA-TV, Atlanta)