Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly – January 6, 2017

Brexit and London’s Muslim Mayor – Despite hate crimes, anti-immigrant speech and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, Sadiq Khan, a British-born Muslim of Pakistani descent, was elected Mayor of London last summer. Recently, when he was visiting the U.S., David Tereshchuk talked with him about bigotry, extremism and the lessons of learning to box.

Catholic Relief Services’ New CEO, Sean Callahan – On January 1, 2017, Sean Callahan became president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services, the international relief agency of the US Catholic Church. He replaces Carolyn Woo, who retired. Kim Lawton traveled to Haiti with Callahan and spoke with him about his humanitarian mission, his concerns about the anti-refugee climate in America, and what he learned working with Mother Teresa in India.

Belief & Practice: Shabbat – From sundown Friday to sundown Saturday every week, Jews around the world celebrate Shabbat, the Sabbath. A day of prayer, rest and reflection, many say Shabbat provides the spiritual boost needed for the rest of the week. We spoke with Rabbi Nissan Antine and his wife, Sarah, of Beth Sholom Congregation in Potomac, MD about the meaning and practice of Shabbat.

