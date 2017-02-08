Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly – February 10, 2017

Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly is a production of THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. Visit www.pbs.org/religionandethics for additional information. Show #2024, will be fed over PBS at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 10, 2017 (check local listings).

Conflict Resolution in Public Schools – Judy Valente reports on Conflict Resolution Circles – practices rooted in Quaker, Mennonite and North American Indian spirituality, and how two Kansas schools use the ‘circle’ method to end the revolving door of suspension and expulsion of students. Teachers say they hope the students will take the peace making skills they learn at school out into their communities.

Mother Teresa’s Legacy – Fred de Sam Lazaro travels to India with a group of Catholic seminarians from Minnesota, to experience for themselves Kolkata’s poverty and the ministry of the late Saint Teresa of Calcutta. They visited Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity that continues to provide care for the poorest of the poor, including patients with leprosy.

Perspective on Humanizing Syrian Refugees – North Texas Imam Oman Suleiman, president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, recently brought humanitarian aid to Syrian refugee camps on the Jordan-Syria border. He offers his perspective on the moral obligation to see refugees as human beings with “a right to live in peace and security.”

